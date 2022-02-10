Changes Ahead For The Upcoming Weekend

by Shane Butler

Almost feels a little bit like spring with these warmer temps but don’t plan on them sticking around much longer. A cold fronts on the way and it’s bringing in some changes for the upcoming weekend. In the mean time, we’re back into the upper 60s to lower 70s Friday. It’s a sunny and dry day with more of that spring-like warmth. The cold front makes its move towards the area late Friday and moves through the state Saturday. Temps will try to warm and make it into the mid to upper 60s before the frontal passage. This front seems to be moisture starved and it passes through with little if any precipitation. Most spots are on the backside of the front Saturday evening. The colder air spills into the state and there may be a little lingering moisture but we don’t see it amounting to much. Some flurries may fly across north Alabama but we’re thinking all dry here. High pressure moves in behind the front and we’re back into sunshine Sunday. It will be a colder day with highs only in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Morning lows drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s going into next week. It’s a brief cold snap because we’re back into the 70s by midweek. It’s a quick warm up before a round of rain and storms push through the state Thursday into Friday.