Family of 1st Campsite for Civil Rights Marchers Tells Their Story

by Kay McCabe

Most people know the story of the Selma to Montgomery march, where civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King, Jr. and John Lewis led marchers to the capitol steps to demand voting rights…..

But only a few know about the rest stops the marchers made to rest as they went along their journey.

David Hall took on the brave responsibility and allowed the foot soldiers to rest at his farm in 1965.

Susie Hall-Stover, Hall’s daughter, is now sharing his untold story.