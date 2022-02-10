Fitness Advice from a 75-year old Distance Runner

The Motivation for Dr. Hank Williford to Compete in 65 triathlons and Hundreds of 5K's.

by David Lamb

Dr. Hank Williford is a Professor Emeritus at Auburn University Montgomery. He is a Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine, and a certified exercise physiologist. He has completed over 65 triathlons and several hundred runs from 5K’s to marathon. As a high school biology teacher at Pinson Valley, Alabama he coached wrestling, and his teams won three consecutive state championships. He has been active with the Alabama Obesity Task Force and is currently assisting with the Alabama Physical Activity and Nutrition Plans.