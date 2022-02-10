Harsin Attends SEC Coaches Meeting as Auburn Implements New Cooperation Policy

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin attended a meeting of SEC coaches on Thursday in Birmingham as the university looks into the football program and started a new cooperation policy.

Auburn’s new policy states that employees can be fired for not cooperating with a probe or review. The new policy went into effect on Tuesday and says that violations “may result in disciplinary action up to and including termination.”

The university is examining the football program, which has lost 18 players, including quarterback Bo Nix and five assistant coaches since the end of Harsin’s first season. The defections came after the Tigers lost their final five games and finished 6-7.

