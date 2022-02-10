Mainly Sunny And Mild For The Rest Of The Week

by Ben Lang

There was a chill in the air Thursday morning, with lows in the low to mid 30s. However, temperatures soared into the 60s by midday. Temperatures warm to near 70° for most locations Thursday afternoon while the sky remains mainly sunny. Temperatures gradually cool into the mid and upper 30s Thursday night, but most if not all remain above freezing.

Friday looks mainly sunny and pleasant again, with highs near 70°. Friday night still looks cool, with lows near 40°. A cold front arrives Saturday. The rain chance with the front looks minuscule. However, a stray shower or two may occur behind the front Saturday afternoon or evening. Otherwise, clouds increase a bit Saturday afternoon, but the morning remains very sunny. Despite the front pushing through during the day, afternoon temperatures reach the 60s for many.

Saturday night and Sunday look much colder behind the front. Temperatures only reach the low 50s at best Sunday afternoon. Plus, a brisk northwest wind throughout the day makes it feel even colder. Sunday night lows could fall into the 20s in many locations.

The early part of next week looks cool but sunny. Next Monday’s temperatures only reach the 50s during the afternoon. Monday night lows likely fall to near or below freezing (32°). Temperatures could rebound into the low 60s next Tuesday afternoon, but Tuesday night lows drop back into the 30s. Winds turn toward the south on our around next Wednesday. Temperatures trend warmer, with highs in the upper 60s. Wednesday looks dry and partly cloudy.

It appears a more significant chance for rain returns to our forecast next Thursday. Depending on the eventual evolution of the storm system, it may bear watching for severe weather potential. It looks like Thursday features a strong south wind with daytime highs in the 70s. With that, there may be enough instability to fuel thunderstorms. However, some other factors need to come together in order to fuel severe storms.

At this point in time, there’s really no way to tell with any accuracy whether or not that happens. But it could, and we will continue to track our chance for rain, if nothing else, between now and next Thursday. Details should become a bit clearer by next week. But in the meantime, we can continue to enjoy relatively tranquil and mostly mild weather.