Marengo County Commissioner Dies in Gun Accident

by Alabama News Network Staff

A longtime Marengo County Commissioner has died after accidentally shooting himself.

Demopolis Police Chief Rex Flowers says Commissioner Freddie Armstead, Sr. had returned home from deer hunting last night and was getting his rifles out of the backseat of his truck. That’s when Flowers says one of the rifles accidentally fired, and shot Armstead.

He was taken by ambulance to Whitfield Regional Hospital in Demopolis where he died.

Armstead represented District 1 on the commission for many years.

Stay with Alabama News Network for funeral information.