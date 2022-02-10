Millbrook Police Searching for Missing Teenager

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Jolee Kent – Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Millbrook police need your help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say on Sunday, February 6, the parents of Jolee Elizabeth Kent reported their daughter missing. Police say her parents told them they’d last seen her at about 10PM the night before at their home in Deatsville.

Kent was last seen wearing pajama pants with a multi-colored T-shirt. Kent is homeschooled and is known to frequent the Deatsville and Millbrook areas.

She is 5’2″ tall and 103 pounds.

If you have any information regarding her location, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.