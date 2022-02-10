PHOTOS: Historic Coretta Scott Home Where She Wed MLK Appears Forgotten

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/6 Coretta Scott Home The house were Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott were married in 1953 near Marion, Ala., is shown on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Long vacant, it's not open to visitors and doesn't have a sign or historical marker. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

2/6 Coretta Scott Home The bullet-pocked mailbox outside the house were Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott were married in 1953 is shown near Marion, Ala., on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Long vacant, the house is not open to visitors and doesn't have a sign or historical marker. The mailbox still bears the name of Coretta King's father, Obie Scott, who died in 1998.(AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

3/6 Dr. Martin Luther and Coretta Scott King FILE _The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is welcomed with a kiss by his wife Coretta Scott King after leaving court in Montgomery, Ala., in a file photo from March 22, 1956. The two were married at a now-vacant house near Marion, Ala., three years earlier. (AP Photo/Gene Herrick, File)

4/6 Marriage License The wedding license of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott is shown in the Perry County Courthouse in Marion, Ala., on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The record was logged in a book marked "COLORED" in keeping with the Jim Crow law at the time to segregate everything by race, even marriage records. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

5/6 Marriage License The book that holds the wedding license of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott is shown in the Perry County Courthouse in Marion, Ala., on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The record was logged in a book marked "COLORED" in keeping with the Jim Crow law at the time to segregate everything by race, even marriage records. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)



6/6 Coretta Scott King A bust of the late Coretta Scott King stands outside Mt. Tabor A.M.E. Zion Church near Marion, Ala., on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The church is located near the now-vacant house where she and Martin Luther King Jr. were wed in 1953. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)











A little-known but important piece of American history stands vacant on a two-lane highway in Perry County.

It’s the house where Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott were married in 1953.

There’s no sign or historical marker on the property. The home is in disrepair and isn’t open to visitors.

Yet a preservationist says it should be remembered as part of the legacy of a great American family.

The place outside Marion was home to Coretta Scott before she went to school in Boston and met King. Tax records show it remains in the King family and not much has ever been done with it.

