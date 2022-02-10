Spring-Like Weather into the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

The great weather continues today and tomorrow with sunshine in full supply and highs in the upper 60s this afternoon with some lower 70s tomorrow. Nights remain clear and chilly with lows in 30s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be a dry day with a partly sunny sky and highs again in the 60s. A cold front will pass through Saturday night, but moisture will be very limited so widespread precipitation is not expected. However, a few areas of very light rain or flurries can’t be ruled out, but for now it looks like most places will be dry. Sunday will become sunny, dry, and much colder with a highs in the upper 40s, also add in a brisk north wind making it feel colder.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks dry Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with highs in the 60s. By Thursday it looks like rain and storms will return to Alabama with our next storm system. Way too early to tell if severe weather will be an issue.

Have an incredible day!!!

Ryan