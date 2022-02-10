UPDATE: Family of LaDarrien Wheat Issues Statement, Sets Up GoFundMe after His Body Was Found

by Alabama News Network Staff

The family of missing 18-year-old LaDarrien Wheat has set up a GoFundMe after his body was discovered on Wednesday in Montgomery.

Stephanie and Herbert Wheat, Sr. said in a post on GoFundMe that “This is a sad day our family hoped would not come, and there are still many questions that need answers.”

As Alabama News Network has reported, The Montgomery Fire and Rescue Dive Team found a body around 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Blount Cultural Park.

The family’s post says LaDarrien Wheat’s body was inside of his car in a pond at the park, which is home to the Alabama Shakespeare Festival and the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.

Police are conducting a death investigation. The body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

“We would like to thank the hundreds of people who helped us searched for LaDarrien throughout these last 18 days including law enforcement, other public safety agencies, search and rescue professionals, family, friends, Trinity staff, students and parents. Also thanks to our Carver and Lanier family and hundreds of public search volunteers. All searches brought value and allowed us to narrow and prioritize areas for search,” the GoFundMe post said.

“It was God’s will that LaDarrien was found on yesterday, and God’s presence was felt and known through you.”