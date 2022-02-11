Enjoy Today; Colder Air Returns Over the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

Fantastic weather for our Friday across all of Alabama as we are again seeing abundant sunshine, and today should be the warmest day of the week with many locations surging into the low 70s this afternoon. Tonight, expect a mainly clear and chilly night with lows in the low 40s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: No change in our forecast this weekend as tomorrow will be a dry day with a partly sunny sky and highs again in the upper 60s. A cold front will pass through tomorrow night, but moisture will be very limited so widespread precipitation is not expected. However, a few areas of very light rain or flurries can’t be ruled out, but for now it looks like most places will be dry. Sunday will become sunny, dry, and much colder with a high in the upper 40s, also add in a brisk north wind making it feel colder.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks dry Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with highs in the 60s. By Thursday it looks like rain and storms will return to Alabama with our next storm system. Way too early to tell if severe weather will be an issue.

Have a fantastic Friday and wonderful weekend!!!

Ryan