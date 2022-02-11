Hilltop Public House Held Grand Opening in Cottage Hill

by Carrington Cole

A new business has taken residence just outside of downtown Montgomery. Hilltop Public House had its grand opening Friday morning with a nice crowd of customers.

Hilltop is a full service coffee and liquor bar located in Cottage Hill neighborhood. They are also serving New York style bagels that you can enjoy with your morning coffee.

Hilltop has a bicycle repair shop inside the cafe that will open in March by appointment only.

The design of the cafe was inspired by rural English public house’s that are common in Europe.

“It’s really just like a place for people to have community and be able to interact with each other,” stated Hilltop Public House owner Andrew Syzmanski. “To see each other in the mornings, see each other in the evenings. One of the things Will and I really wanted to do was to kind of fix that problem that people were saying like ‘We need more cool stuff in Montgomery,’ so thinking outside of the box a little bit brought this whole idea together.”

Hilltop Public House will be open on weekdays from 6 am to 10 pm and open until midnight on weekends.