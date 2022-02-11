Juvenile in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Montgomery

by Jerome Jones

Montgomery Police say a juvenile male is in critical condition after being shot on Friday afternoon.

Police say at about 1:45p.m. on Friday February 11, 2022 MPD and Fire Medics responded to the area of North Decatur and Columbus Street in reference to a subject shot.

On the scene a juvenile male was found with a life threatening gunshot wound.

Police determined that the shooting happened in the area of North Decatur and Graves Street.

The juvenile victim is said to be in critical condition at a local hospital.

According to Montgomery Police there is no other information available at this time, as the investigation continues.