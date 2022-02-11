Montgomery Police Searching for Eastdale Mall Theft Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

2/3 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

3/3 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers





Montgomery police are searching for the person who stole more than $2,500 in property from a store at Eastdale Mall.

Police say the male in the photos is wanted for first-degree theft of property. That charge applies to property with a value of more than $2,500.

Police say the person went into the unnamed store in the 1200 block of West Eastdale Mall on Monday at about 5:30 p.m. and committed the theft.

Police say he then fled the scene in a silver pickup truck with a Kredit King paper tag. Police say the make and model of the truck is not known.

If you have a tip to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.