National Burn Awareness Week Brings Light to Cooking Safety

by Kay McCabe

Pike Road Fire Department, along with several others, are observing National Burn Awareness Week.

PRFD Chief Matt Missildine says one of the leading causes of fires start in the kitchen.

“The biggest response to that is make sure you have smoke detectors,” said Chief Missildine.

His fire department gives and installs free smoke detector for those needing them.

While bringing awareness to this, Chief Missildine says he wants to bring awareness to the urgent need of volunteers.

“We have a small group that’s pulling the majority of our weight,” said Chief Missildine, “and it makes it really hard to spread the weight around.”

If you would like more information on how to volunteer, click here.