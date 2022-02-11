Opelika Police Searching for Suspect in Morning Bank Robbery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika bank robbery suspect/Source: Opelika Police Department



Opelika police are searching for the person responsible for a bank robbery Friday morning.

It happened just before 11:00 a.m. at the Truist Bank on 2nd Avenue.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6′ to 6’2″, wearing a gray jacket and black hat.

Police say the suspect was last seen leaving on South 6th Street in a faded dark blue vehicle.

No one was injured in this morning’s bank robbery.

If you have any information on this incident or the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through our Opelika Police Mobile App.