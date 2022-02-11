Sunshine And Warmth Friday, Then A Weekend Cooldown

by Ben Lang

Friday morning was cold again, with lows in the low to mid 30s in most locations. Similar to Thursday, temperatures soared into the 60s by midday. Friday afternoon looks fairly warm, with highs near 70°. The sky remains mostly sunny. Friday night temperatures fall to near 40° under a mostly clear sky.

Saturday morning looks sunny, but we may see some increase in clouds later in the day. That as a cold front advances through Alabama. It still looks like we won’t see rain along the front. However, the front brings a significant temperature drop Saturday night. The colder air behind the front may not arrive until Saturday evening. Daytime highs could peak in the upper 60s, even low 70s for most locations. However, Saturday night lows fall into the 30s.

A brisk northwest wind accompanies the front passage. Wind chills could be in the 20s Sunday morning. Actual air temperatures only reach the low 50s Sunday afternoon while winds remain northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday night lows could fall into the 20s.

The start of next week looks cool but sunny. Temperatures may remain shy of 60° Monday afternoon. Monday night lows fall to near freezing (32°). Temperatures warm into the 60s Tuesday, but lows fall into the 30s. Wednesday looks dry with sunshine and some clouds. Afternoon temperatures could be near 70°. A significant rain chance finally returns to our forecast next Thursday. Some of that rain could linger into next Friday.

Thunderstorms appear possible next Thursday. Depending on how that storm system evolves, it could produce severe weather in Alabama. However, that is far from certain at this point in time. However, the potential is there. Check back frequently for updates to our forecast, especially next week, as details become clearer.