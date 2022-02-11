UPDATE: 3-Year-Old Boy Dies after Being Shot in Montgomery

by Jerome Jones

Montgomery police say a three-year-old boy who was shot in Montgomery has died of his injuries.

Police say they’ve launched a homicide investigation following the death of Ja’Seyon Green of Montgomery at a hospital.

Police say at about 1:45 p.m. Friday, they responded to the area of North Decatur Street and Columbus Street in reference to a subject shot Police say they determined that the shooting happened in the area of North Decatur Street and Graves Street.

Police say the circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. If you have information to help investigators, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

Statement from interim Montgomery Police Chief Ramona Harris:

“There has been another senseless murder in Montgomery, Alabama. Sadly, this is not the first shooting in our city that has taken a young person’s life far too soon. We want to reassure the citizens of Montgomery that we are doing everything we can to interrupt and stop this cycle of gun violence in our communities. An innocent 3-year-old lost his life as a result of the irresponsible actions of a person who does not value the life of another. This type of violent behavior that lacks due regard to the general public must stop immediately. Our top priority continues to be the removal of guns from the streets and identifying offenders. We are asking all citizens to step up and speak up because we refuse to surrender our city to the few that are responsible for these heinous acts. I encourage citizens who may have information about this shooting to come forward, and I also encourage the community to hold their peers with information accountable. The time to act is now…. Information leads to solved cases.”