Auburn Fans Speak Out on Decision to Keep Bryan Harsin as Head Football Coach

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn football fans have mixed reactions on the university’s decision to keep head football coach Bryan Harsin, whose future looked doubtful for the past week.

That decision was announced by outgoing Auburn University President Jay Gogue, who said in part:

“Let me be clear — our university, the administration and the entire Board of Trustees stand behind Coach Harsin and are ready to help him succeed as the leader of our football program. It is my hope and expectation that the entire Auburn Family will join us in uniting behind Coach Harsin. With that support, I have no doubt that Auburn Football’s best days are ahead.”

Auburn administrators say they have looked into issues regarding the football team and Harsin, both on and off the field, before deciding to keep him.

Here’s what some of you are telling Alabama News Network:

“I think they have to give him a chance. He’s only been there one year, so I think they were right to keep him,” Trey Starke.

“That is unacceptable. Absolutely not. Cut him off. (Question: So you think they should’ve let him go?) Yeah. I hope this doesn’t come back to bite me, but yeah,” Erin Williams.

“If they’d fired him without a cause, I forget what the amount was, but it was a huge amount that they would have to buy him out,” Elizabeth Clements.

Auburn would have owed Harsin more than $18 million if he was fired without cause.

The university examined the football program over the past week, which has lost 18 players, including quarterback Bo Nix and five assistant coaches since the end of Harsin’s first season. The departures came after the Tigers lost their final five games and finished 6-7.

Other questions remain, such as recruiting and the lack of an offensive coordinator. But players now now Harsin will be at the helm when the Tigers host Mercer on September 3 to open the 2022 season.