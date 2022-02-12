Camp Bow Wow Montgomery hosts “Mutts Be Love” Adoption Pawty

by Mattie Davis

Camp Bow Wow held a Valentine’s Day themed dog adoption party in Montgomery.

The festive event allowed local dog rescues to introduce their pups to the community and also included raffles, vendors, sweet treats for pups and their owners, and more. Participating rescues included the Humane Society of Montgomery and the Lee County Humane Society.

Camp Bow Wow owners say that finding dogs loving homes is part of their mission and why they brought the camp to Montgomery.

The party went from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.