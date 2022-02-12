City of Prattville Hosts Annual Mardi Gras Parade

by Mattie Davis

The City of Prattville held their annual Mardi Gras Parade and Celebration.

The Mardi Gras Celebration started at 11:00 a.m. with food vendors, arts and crafts and other specialty vendors. The Parade rolled out 2:00 p.m. and continued through the Downtown Historic District,

ending at Stanley Jensen Stadium.

Residents enjoyed coming together to catch beads and Moon Pies.

Grand Marshals for this year’s parade were Bob and Gail Coccaro, long-time residents of Autauga County and community volunteers.