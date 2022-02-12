Covington County Man Killed When Tractor Rear-Ended on Highway

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Covington County man has been killed when his farm tractor was rear-ended on Alabama Highway 55.

State troopers say 64-year-old William Skipper of Red Level was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the wreck, which happened at about 3 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say Skipper was on the tractor, which was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by 47-year-old Ken Fitzpatrick of Brentwood, Tennessee. The wreck happened less than a mile south of Red Level.

State troopers have released no other information.