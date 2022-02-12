Kessler Blocks 12, Gets Triple-Double, No. 1 Auburn tops Texas A&M 75-58

by Alabama News Network Staff

Walker Kessler had a triple-double with 12 blocked shots, 12 points and 11 rebounds and No. 1 Auburn bounced back from a loss with a 75-58 victory over Texas A&M.

Kessler delivered the program’s third triple-double and his second of the season for the Tigers.

Auburn’s 19-game winning streak was snapped earlier in the week by Arkansas.

Kessler, a 7-foot-1 North Carolina transfer, is the fifth SEC player with multiple career double-doubles, a group led by Shaquille O’Neal’s six, and the only one nationally this season with two.

The Aggies dropped their eighth straight game.

