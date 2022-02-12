Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Offering Firearm Safety Class to Residents

by Carrington Cole

With more people purchasing guns to ensure their safety, there is a class for Montgomery residents that will teach them how to use a gun properly.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is offering a firearms familiarization class for Montgomery County residents. The class is for registered gun owners who would like to learn how to safely operate their firearms. The classes are taught by firearm instructors who also talk about the different types of guns the public can carry.

Participants are taught how to protect themselves with a gun and about the laws involving firearms. Captain Leigh Persky of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office stated that this class is about safety and not just shooting.

“It’s to promote safety,” stated Capt. Persky. “It’s not to promote shooting necessarily but it’s to promote safety in shooting, especially with the up-tick in purchases of firearms and ammunition and all that kind of stuff. It’s important that people know exactly what it is that they’re getting into, especially people who have never shot a gun before.”

The Sheriff’s Office offers the firearm classes on Saturdays throughout the year and they usually last for about 5 hours.