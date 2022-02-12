Warm And Sunny Today, Winter Returns Briefly Tomorrow

by Riley Blackwell

BEAUTIFUL SATURDAY: Warm temperatures and a lot of sunshine have been the highlight so far for this Saturday. Temperatures around 70° and a light breeze have made for a beautiful day. A cold front is slowly pushing it’s way into the state and eventually to our area, but the rain chance remains low as clouds build over the region.

COOL AND CLOUDY NIGHT AHEAD: As the cold front progresses to our area, clouds will be on the increase. Temperatures will be a little on the chilly side tonight, as lows are expected to stay in the mid 30s, with a breeze shifting out of the northwest.

COOL AND BREEZY SUNDAY: As the cold front moves through the area tonight and into Sunday, clouds will hang around for much of the morning. However, sunshine will return by the afternoon, but temperatures will stay on the cool side, only being in the mid 50s.

LOOK AHEAD: Our week will start quiet, with a lot of sunshine and cooler temperatures for the first half of the week. However, temperatures will quickly be on the rise, and so will our rain chances. A potentially significant severe weather day is possible for Thursday, as the Storm Prediction Center has even outlined much of Alabama under a 15% chance for severe weather. After Thursday, temperatures dip back down and rain chances diminish.