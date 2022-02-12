Wetumpka Police Officer Arrested on Drug and Domestic Assault Charges in Montgomery

by Jerome Jones

According to Montgomery Police, a Wetumpka Police Officer was arrested on Friday February 11.

Jeffrey Hall (45) and Latasha Hall (40), were charged with Manufacturing of a Controlled Substance that occurred in the 8000 block of Faith Lane.

MPD also charged Jeffery Hall with third degree Domestic Violence and third degree Assault.

Latasha Hall was additionally charged with third degree Domestic Violence-Harassment.

Jeffrey Hall is a Wetumpka Police Officer.

Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton has confirmed to Alabama News Network that Jeffrey Hall is Wetumpka PD, and has been placed on administrative leave.