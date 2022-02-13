Alabama Supreme Court Upholds Montgomery’s Red Light Camera Ordinance

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Supreme Court has upheld Montgomery’s red light camera ordinance.

Justices issued the 6-1 ruling on Friday.

Justices ruled in favor of the city and against a motorist who challenged the ordinance, and related state act, as a unconstitutional duplication of state traffic laws.

The 2007 ordinance established a traffic-light camera system and instituted civil penalties for traffic-light violations.

