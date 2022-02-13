Cooler Sunday, But Temps Rising This Week

by Riley Blackwell

COOL AND SUNNY SUNDAY: As that cold front moved through the area late last night, the colder air has finally entered the state. Temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s across much of the area, accompanied by a lot of sunshine! We won’t be seeing much warmth today though, as the cold air has a hold on us.

COLD AND CLEAR NIGHT: Lows tonight will be lower than what we’ve been seeing, with lows in the mid 20s across much of the area. The wind will begin to die down, and skies will be clear.

WARMING TREND STARTS MONDAY: Monday will be an almost 10° increase in temperatures, with highs expected in the low 60s with a lot of sunshine. This will begin the warming trend for the week!

LOOK AHEAD: Temperatures will slowly be on the rise starting tomorrow, with temperatures above average for most of the week. Expect a lot of sunshine for the first half of the week. A potentially significant severe threat comes on Thursday, with all modes of severe weather possible: tornadoes, hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain.