Cooper Kupp’s Late TD Lifts Rams over Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel in a venue built for champions by winning the Super Bowl trophy.

It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.

They did it in their home, the $5 billion SoFi Stadium, making the Rams the second consecutive host to win the championship after Tampa Bay became the first ever a year ago.

Kupp was named the Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player.

He had eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 1-yard reception from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 remaining to give the Rams a 23-20 lead that gave them to their second Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Kupp had four catches for 39 yards on the final drive along with a 7-yard run on fourth-and-1 to keep the drive alive.

Kupp set a postseason record for receptions with 33.

