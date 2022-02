by Alabama News Network Staff

A man has been killed after crashing his pickup truck in Chilton County.

Alabama state troopers say 29-year-old John W. Brown of Brunswick, Georgia, died when his truck hit a pole and then a tree. Investigators say Brown was not wearing his seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened this morning at about 3:06 a.m. on Alabama Highway 22, about four miles east of Maplesville.

State troopers are continuing to investigate.