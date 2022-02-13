Montgomery Police Investigating Two Shootings

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating two shootings that have left two men with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the first shooting happened Saturday at about 2:59 p.m. They were called to the 3200 block of Virginia Pines Lane, just off Virginia Loop Road. They found a man with a gunshot wound who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

On Sunday at about 2:10 a.m., police responded to the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway in reference to a call of a shooting in the area. That’s near the intersection of Eastern Boulevard. While en route, police made contact with the man who was shot in the 100 block of Eastern Boulevard, who was being taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Police say there is no other information to release on either of these shootings.