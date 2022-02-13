UPDATE: Suspect Wanted for Hitting Opelika Police Officer with Car Is Arrested in Georgia
Opelika police say the man wanted for hitting an officer with his car has been captured.
Police say 33-year-old Jarren Allen of Smiths Station was arrested in Troup County, Georgia, today. That county is just across the state line.
Allen had been the subject of a Blue Alert. On the afternoon of Wednesday, February 2, the police officer was hit with a vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at 2460 Enterprise Drive in Opelika. The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
The officer had gone to the parking lot on a report that a driver had hit a buggy return.
Allen was wanted on charges of assault first degree, failure to render aid and possession of a controlled substance.
Police say his vehicle was found abandoned in the Auburn area that afternoon around Exit 51 of Interstate 85.
Police say more information will be released on Monday.