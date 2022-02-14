Another Pedestrian Struck On West South Boulevard. What Can Be Done To Save lives?

by Mattie Davis

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on West South Boulevard in Montgomery, an area where many visitors and truckers stop to fill up on gas and grab a bite to eat, and city councilwoman Audrey Graham says this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

“There are so many more that have happened over the years, and we really want to see that drop to zero because one life is too many to lose for somebody just trying to cross the street,” Graham said.

According to law enforcement this is a trend across the state.

In 2021, Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, in conjunction with our other law enforcement partners across the state, investigated 769 pedestrian related traffic crashes which resulted in 125 pedestrian fatalities.

“We’ve noticed a trend of pedestrian related tragedies as well as fatalities,” Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA said.

In Montgomery, efforts have been made to make the West South Boulevard area more walkable by adding more lights and a crosswalk.

However, Sgt. Burkett says these incidents can often be avoided by individuals.

“There’s some easy steps that you can take whether your a pedestrian or a motorist to prevent these accidents.”

ALEA offers these safety measures for pedestrians:

◼ Walk on a sidewalk or path when one is available.

◼ If no sidewalk or path is available, walk on the shoulder – facing traffic.

◼ Be cautious night and day when sharing the roadway with vehicles. Never assume the

driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach.

◼ Be predictable, and cross streets at crosswalks or intersections when possible.

◼ Be visible, and wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a

flashlight at night.

◼ Do not walk when under the influence of alcohol or drugs, which impair your judgment

and coordination.

ALEA’s safety measures for drivers include:

◼ Look for pedestrians everywhere. They may not be walking where they should be or may

be hard to see – especially in poorly lit conditions, including dusk/dawn hours, at night

and in inclement weather, including fog.

◼ Always stop for pedestrians in crosswalks or where pedestrian signs are posted.

◼ Never pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks. They may be stopped to allow individuals to

cross the street.

◼ Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

◼ Follow speed limits, slow down around pedestrians.

The City of Montgomery is continuing to evaluate the need to add more safety precautions to the West South Boulevard area, as they want it to be safe for both visitors and residents where an incident like this never happens again.

“One life is too many,” Graham said. “We don’t want to lose anybody, definitely not a visitor but more importantly not one of our very own in the City of Montgomery.”

ALEA has launched their “Everyone is a Pedestrian” safety campaign. Visit www.alea.gov for more information.