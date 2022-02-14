AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Falls to No. 2; Alabama Re-Enters Poll at No. 25

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn has dropped to No. 2 in this week’s AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll, while Alabama has claimed the final spot at No. 25.

Gonzaga has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking, earning 56 of 60 first-place votes to swap places with Auburn.

Auburn had spent the past three weeks at No. 1., but fell to No. 2 after losing at Arkansas, ending its 19-game winning streak. Since that defeat, Auburn has beaten Texas A&M.

In the past week, Alabama defeated Ole Miss and has also beaten Arkansas.

Besides Alabama, Wyoming and Arkansas and Alabama were the week’s new additions.

AP TOP 25 POLL – February 14, 2022

1. Gonzaga (56)

2. Auburn (4)

3. Arizona

4. Kentucky

5. Purdue

6. Kansas

7. Baylor

8. Providence

9. Duke

10. Villanova

11. Texas Tech

12. Illinois

13. UCLA

14. Houston

15. Wisconsin

16. Tennessee

17. USC

18. Ohio St.

19. Michigan State

20. Texas

21. Murray State

22. Wyoming

23. Arkansas

24. UConn

25. Alabama