AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Falls to No. 2; Alabama Re-Enters Poll at No. 25
Auburn has dropped to No. 2 in this week’s AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll, while Alabama has claimed the final spot at No. 25.
Gonzaga has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking, earning 56 of 60 first-place votes to swap places with Auburn.
Auburn had spent the past three weeks at No. 1., but fell to No. 2 after losing at Arkansas, ending its 19-game winning streak. Since that defeat, Auburn has beaten Texas A&M.
In the past week, Alabama defeated Ole Miss and has also beaten Arkansas.
Besides Alabama, Wyoming and Arkansas and Alabama were the week’s new additions.
AP TOP 25 POLL – February 14, 2022
1. Gonzaga (56)
2. Auburn (4)
3. Arizona
4. Kentucky
5. Purdue
6. Kansas
7. Baylor
8. Providence
9. Duke
10. Villanova
11. Texas Tech
12. Illinois
13. UCLA
14. Houston
15. Wisconsin
16. Tennessee
17. USC
18. Ohio St.
19. Michigan State
20. Texas
21. Murray State
22. Wyoming
23. Arkansas
24. UConn
25. Alabama