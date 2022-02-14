Jackson Wellness Center Holds ‘Heart Health Expo’ for Valentine’s Day

by Carrington Cole

Jackson Wellness Center held their ‘Heart Health Expo’ Monday morning.

Montgomery residents were invited to come out to the event to learn more about their heart health. The free expo helped bring awareness to heart disease and how people can stay healthy.

There was a cooking class and a fitness class that were available to attend during the event. LifeSouth was also present to have people donate blood for their community blood drives.

The ‘Heart Health Expo’ was open from 9 am to 3 pm.