Officers Searching for Woman Wanted in Montgomery, Elmore County and Crenshaw County

by Alabama News Network Staff

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, a woman is wanted by three local law enforcement agencies.

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office wants to find 40-year-old Amy Cecila Carroll. They say she is wanted in reference to receiving stolen property 1st degree, which happened on February 21, 2021.

Reports indicate that Carroll has active felony warrants out of the Montgomery Police Department and the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, according to CrimeStoppers.

She is 5’7″ and 155 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Carroll, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.