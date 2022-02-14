Pike Road Planning Commission Approves Upcoming Project for Potential New Businesses

by Ja Nai Wright

The Trotman company that brought the Publix Shopping Plaza to pike road, is now looking to provide space for more commercial businesses in that area. The company presented plans to acquire about 8 acres of land on the southeast corner of the intersection of Vaughn and Pike Road.

This location is directly across from the CVS and the Publix shopping plaza that just opened back in early 2020. They want to name the location, Mary’s corner. Charlie Trotman, president of the Trotman company says he hopes that it will bring more business and more tax revenue for the town of pike road.

The planning commission has approved the project, the next step is for the company to get structural plans created for the buildings to present in a future meeting. Trotman says that if everything gets approved they hope to begin construction in the fall and have the new mary’s corner plaza open by the spring of next year.