Reward Offered in Case of Missing Man Last Seen in Montgomery in 1998

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is issuing a $5,000 reward in the hopes of solving the case of a missing man who was last seen in Montgomery in 1998.

George Erick James was last seen on November 23, 1998, leaving his mother’s home in Millbrook. He was later seen in Montgomery, but vanished after that. His family and Montgomery police have searched for him ever since.

He was familiar with areas of Mobile and Florida as he did construction-type work.

James was 22 years old when he disappeared. He is 6’1″ in height and weighs 170 lbs.

James has the following tattoos: A picture of a lighthouse on his chest, a skull on the right side of his neck and the words “Brick” and “Robin” on his right arm.

James may go by the aliases “George Erick Conquest” or “Ceasar.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.