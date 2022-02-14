Spring-Like Warmth For A Few Days

by Shane Butler



We enjoy a little bit of spring-like warmth through midweek but there’s a storm threat coming our way late week. In the mean time, there’s tons of sunshine coming our way Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps respond and we’re in the upper 60s to lower 70s for highs. Nights will continue chilly with 30s and 40s for lows. A cold front heads into the deep south Thursday. Rain and storms are likely and some storms could be strong to severe Thursday afternoon into the evening. All modes of severe storms will be possible including a few tornadoes. It’s a fairly quick moving system so we don’t see a significant flood threat this time around. We’re on the backside of the front Friday. High pressure begins to take over and sunshine returns but it’s a bit cooler. We’re back in the 50s for highs but its brief because temps climb into the 60s over the weekend. That warming trend continues into early next week. We see another potential rain maker working into the area as well.