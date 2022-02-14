Sunny Days with a Warming Trend; Storm Threat Late Thursday

by Ryan Stinnett

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY: Today will be sunny and cool with afternoon highs reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s. For those heading out on dates during the evening, they sky will remain mainly clear with temperatures in the mid 40s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower to mid 30s under a clear sky.

WARMING TREND: Ridging will be building in from the west on Tuesday that will get those afternoon highs even warmer, upper 60s. A southerly flow sets up on Wednesday that will allow for more moisture to invade from the Gulf. For now, we will stay dry throughout the entire day, but showers and a thunderstorm or two will become possible during the overnight hours. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

STORM THREAT THURSDAY: Models continue to show a pretty good chance of strong to severe storms rolling through Alabama on Thursday, with the latest runs showing instability values a little higher than previous runs. The SPC continues to have almost all of Alabama in the 15% risk for severe storms, equal to a level 2/5 “slight risk.”

For now, it looks like the main timing for the stronger to severe storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours, stretching into the overnight hours. All modes of severe weather look to be possible, but we’ll get a much better and refined look at the system when the high-res models come into play over the next few days. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s. Stay tuned for further updates throughout the week.

FRIDAY: Rain could continue over the southeastern parts of the area through midday on Friday, while much cooler air flows in behind the exiting rain and clouds. The sky will clear through the day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The sky will be sunny on both days, with Saturday’s highs reaching the mid 50s to the lower 60s, then climbing into the lower to mid 60s on Sunday.

Have a Happy and Romantic Valentine’s Day!!!

Ryan