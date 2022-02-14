Trending Warmer With Sunshine, Then Late Week Storms

by Ben Lang

Valentine’s day began on a cold note. Morning lows were in the mid to upper 20s in nearly all of our central and south Alabama communities. However, it was a different story by midday. Temperatures surged into the 50s thanks in part to abundant sunshine. Unlike Sunday, Monday won’t have a strong northwest wind holding temperatures down. Temperatures should top out near 60° during the afternoon. Monday night still looks cold, with lows near freezing (32°).

Tuesday looks sunny again and warmer. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 60s during the afternoon. Tuesday night temperatures only fall into the low 40s. Wednesday looks even warmer, with highs in the low to mid 70s. However, Wednesday won’t be perfectly sunny. But sunshine remains in the mix with some clouds. Wednesday looks rain-free, but that changes Thursday.

Rain and storms appear likely Thursday as a cold front and rather dynamic storm system arrive. Strong to severe storms still appear possible during the afternoon and evening. However, uncertainty remains as to the degree of our severe weather risk. For now, the storm prediction center places much of Alabama within a “slight” risk zone for severe weather. Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible, so be weather aware.

We will continue to provide updates on Thursday’s severe potential as they become available. It appears Thursday’s front pushes to our southeast Friday morning. Clouds linger most of the day, and some rain could linger at least part of the day. Otherwise, temperatures turn cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The weekend could be rather sunny. However, temperatures remain on the cooler side of the coin, with highs in the 60s and lows in the low 40s or 30s. Clouds may increase with rain possible by early next week.