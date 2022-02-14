Valentine’s Day Sales Expected to Rise This Year

by George McDonald

Valentine’s Day sales appear to be rebounding in Selma — after a couple of down years — due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valentine’s Day is typically the biggest day of the year at Albritton’s Flowers in Selma.

“It’s been really busy much better than the last two years,” said owner Bill Albritton.

Roses have long been a popular gift item to give loved ones on Valentine’s Day.

Hand-crafted gift baskets — have been growing in popularity in recent years.

“It’s been great this year, real good this year, had a lot of customers,” said Breana Ennis.

People are expected to spend $24 billion dollars in the U-S — this Valentine’s Day.