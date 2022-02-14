VIDEO: Major Wreck Closes Interstate 85 NB in Auburn

by Alabama News Network Staff

A fiery wreck with injuries is affect traffic on Interstate 85 in Auburn.

Right now, traffic is being diverted off of the northbound side of the interstate onto Exit 51. Traffic is also affected on the southbound side, according to Auburn police.

Police say traffic is backed up on Shug Jordan Parkway and East University Drive as well as adjacent streets.

The video below is shown with permission of Broadriauna Hodges: