Rain & Storms Ahead For Late Week

by Shane Butler



We have more spring-like warmth coming our way but colder air is lurking and returns to the area soon. For now, we get another nice and mild day tomorrow. A partly sunny sky and southeasterly breezes will help temps warm into the mid 70s for highs. A cold front makes a run at us Thursday. Ahead of the boundary it continues to be warm and temps manage mid 70s again. The warm air mass becomes unstable and it sets the stage for storm development along and ahead of the frontal boundary. We expect strong to severe storms to enter west Alabama during the early evening and advance eastward through the night. The main storm threats will be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and a few tornadoes. Even outside of the storms, winds will be gusting up to 30-40 mph throughout the afternoon and evening. The storms exit the area after midnight and the skies begin to clear and we transition into colder air mass. Temps will fall into the lower to mid 30s Friday night. High pressure returns and this sets the stage for a sunny and dry weekend. We’re back into the mid to upper 60s for highs.