Auburn University Partners with United Airlines ‘AVIATE’ Program

by Carrington Cole

Auburn University made a big announcement involving their School of Aviation.

Auburn University’s School of Aviation announced their partnership with United Airlines at their ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday evening. United Airlines ‘AVIATE’ program will offer aspiring pilots the most direct path to a United flight deck. Auburn is the eighth university in the nation to partner with United Airlines’ pilot career program.

James Birdsong, the Assistant Professor/Program Coordinator for the Department of Aviation, and Margaret Murphy, a Junior in Professional Flight at Auburn University, were very excited for the partnership and what it means for the University.

“It’s going to be something that will attract students to Auburn University,” stated Birdsong. “It puts us in rarefied company when it comes to the elite aviation programs in this country and it gets students on a faster path. A path that prepares them very well to be professional pilots at United Airlines.”

“AVIATE has really opened a world of possibilities for a direct accelerated pathway to United,” stated Murphy.

Auburn’s School of Aviation is always ready to accept more students into the program.