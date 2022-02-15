Biscuits Will Host Another Blood Drive Feb 16th

by Ja Nai Wright

The American red cross has been hosting blood drives throughout the city of Montgomery. Wednesday, it will once again team up with the Montgomery biscuits baseball team to host a blood drive at Riverwalk stadium.

The blood drive will take place in the club bar at the Riverwalk stadium from 9:30am to 6:30pm. You’re urged to come out and donate blood. If you do.. you’ll get two ticket vouchers for the Biscuits upcoming season. You can use those vouchers to attend a home game of your choice. All donors must wear a mask. Click here to register.