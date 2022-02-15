Dallas Co. Sheriff’s Office Breaks Up Theft and Drug Ring

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two Selma men are behinds bars — and authorities are looking for a third — after breaking up a theft and drug ring in Dallas County.

Sheriff Mike Granthum says 29 year old Tyler Smith — and 33 year old Herman Olds — are each facing theft and drug charges.

He says deputies made traffic stop on an ATV traveling on Highway 219 last week.

Several gram of marijuana and Methamphetamine were found on the driver. And a check of the vehicle found it had been reported stolen.

Two more stolen four wheelers — guns — and more drugs — were found during a search of the suspect’s home.

“We think it’s a ring, we don’t think they’re working by themselves. So were working, we got our boots on the ground and we’re working hard. And we’re going to get some of this property back and put the people in jail that’s responsible for it.”

Granthum says 47 year old Jeffrey Seymour of Selma — is also wanted in connection to the case. And more arrests are possible.