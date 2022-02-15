Greenville Explores Idea of Creating City School System

by Mattie Davis

The City of Greenville is considering following what some other cities have done when it comes to education: setting up its own city school system and breaking away from the county schools.

There are four schools in the city in the butler county school system. They are W.O. Palmer Elementary, Greenville Elementary, Greenville Middle and Greenville High.

“We’re not against Butler County School System,” Mayor Dexter Mclendon said. “We’re not against the superintendent. We just have an opportunity for somebody to show us what we can do to make it better.”

The city is working with Adams and Reese Law Firm from Mobile to figure out how the split system would work. Attorneys will discuss their findings at a public forum on Feb. 22. It will be at the LBW Conference Center at 6 p.m.

“We’ll get this information, and then we’ll take this and decide what we want to do,” Mclendon said.