Mayor Reed Has Selected a Candidate for Police Chief

by Ja Nai Wright

After Chief Ernest Finley resigned back in June of 2021, Mayor Reed has been conducting a nationwide search for a new police chief. Although the mayor says he is not allowed to state the candidates name yet, he did provide some information about what will happen next.

Mayor Reed stated that they have officially made an offer to a candidate, one who is not within the state of Alabama. This rules out the possibility of interim Chief Harris becoming the new chief although she was a candidate. The mayor says he expects the next chief to have a solid plan on day one of how to bring changes to the police department.

The mayor said he cannot announce the name just yet due to legal reasons, but he expects to be able to announce the new police chief in the next few weeks.