Opelika Police Arrest Man on Murder Charge

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police have charged a man with killing another man earlier this month.

Police say 41-year-old Jeremiah Ellis Spence of Lafayette was arrested today on a murder charge.

Police say on the night of February 4, they responded to a call in the 200 block of Vero Court where they found a 56-year-old man who appeared to have been assaulted. They later determined the assault happened in the 200 block of Chester Avenue.

The man was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment, then transferred to Baptist South Medical Center in Montgomery. He died on February 10.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. If you have information, call (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.